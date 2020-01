Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 13:42 Hits: 0

Social media users have complained about the use of a live hog to mark the opening of a bungee jumping facility near Chongqing. The pig was attached to a bungee cord before being pushed from a height of 70 meters.

