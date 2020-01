Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 17:02 Hits: 1

NASA has said it was the 'last milestone' before two of its astronauts are ferried to the ISS with a SpaceX instead of a Russian Soyuz rocket. SpaceX hopes to begin commercial flights by 2021.

