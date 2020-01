Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 20:14 Hits: 1

Cyprus has accused Turkey of provocation for its latest attempt to drill for oil off its shores. EU officials may impose sanctions as early as Monday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pirate-state-cyprus-slams-illegal-turkish-drilling/a-52061563?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf