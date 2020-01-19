The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In images: Lebanon’s ‘week of rage’ spills onto Beirut streets

After three months of largely peaceful protests across Lebanon, violence erupted this weekend as demonstrators, frustrated with the deteriorating economic crisis and political deadlock, clashed with riot police in the capital, Beirut on Saturday. Lebanon’s ‘week of rage’ has witnessed an outpouring of wrath on the streets that threatens to spiral unless protesters demands are met.

