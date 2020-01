Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 19:20 Hits: 1

GENEVA: Hundreds of climate activists, young and old, embarked on a three-day march on Sunday (Jan 19) to the make their voices heard at the 50th World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos. The group, brandishing banners warning "Climate crisis: a world economic failure" and "there is no ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/climate-activists-march-on-davos--12286556