Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

This month, African leaders will pledge to introduce tough criminal legislation to combat the proliferation of substandard and fake medical products – a deadly business that disproportionately affects the poorest and most vulnerable. They need and deserve international support.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/africa-substandard-fake-medicine-by-david-richmond-2020-01