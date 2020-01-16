The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why an Ebola Vaccine Is Not Enough

The Ervebo vaccine is a great stride forward in global health. But while it will save lives, it should not be viewed as a magic bullet for preventing and addressing future Ebola outbreaks. Above all, international donors must work closely with African governments and national public health institutes to ensure that the vaccine can be delivered to everyone who needs it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/new-ebola-vaccine-four-priorities-by-ifeanyi-m-nsofor-2020-01

