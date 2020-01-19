The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A 2020 Reminder: 55% of US Women Between 18 and 54 Would Rather Live Under Socialism Than Capitalism

Jon Queally, staff writer
Not raving Marxists clamoring for state-run economy, evidence shows four in 10 Americans overall would rather live in country that provides "universal health care, tuition-free education, and a decent day's wage for a decent day's work."

