Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 00:20 Hits: 0

Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the retired pilot known for safely landing US Airways Flight 1549 in 2009, authored a New York T...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/478944-capt-sully-sullenberger-pens-op-ed-in-defense-of-biden-i-stuttered