Here's another way to fight Trump: Help feed people

Cruelty is the point for Donald Trump and his minions, to the point of making more Americans go hungry. The work requirements and other restrictions the administration is imposing on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance will mean that more Americans will become food insecure and more will be out-and-out hungry.

Feeding America reports the need. The USDA's preliminary 2019 Household Food Insecurity in the United States report, finds that more than 37 million U.S. residents experience hunger. In 2018, 14.3 million American households reported that they were food insecure, unable to provide enough food for every member of the family. That's more than 11 million children who don't have constant access to full bellies.

The ultimate fix for that is replacing Trump in November with a Democrat who will reverse the SNAP policies and fight for economic justice. But in the meantime, we can help to whatever extent possible. Food banks are going to be absolutely stretched to their limits and need all the assistance they can get from those of us who are in a position to help. Feeding America has tips to get you started, including a guide to what food banks need and want, basically dried and canned food that is shelf-stable and non-perishable. They particularly identify items like:

Peanut butter Canned soup Canned fruit Canned vegetables Canned stew Canned fish Canned beans Pasta (most prefer whole grain) Rice (most prefer brown rice)

They also have a food bank finder so you can find your local source easily. They don't just take food donations, and in fact cash donations can go farther than food donations to help. As Feeding America explains, "our network of food banks works with major manufacturers, retailers, and farmers to secure healthy food" at a much lower cost than retail. If you don't have spare money, but have some spare time and are available and able, you can also volunteer.

It's another direct way we can almost all help fight Trump's cruelty every day, until we boot him out of office.

