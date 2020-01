Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 09:13 Hits: 3

Monica Lewinksy was among those expressing shock Friday morning after it was announced that Ken Starr and Robert Ray—both of whom served as special prosecutors in the investigation that led…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/are-you-fcking-kidding-me-monica-lewinsky-reacts-to-ken-starr-joining-trumps-impeachment-defense-team/