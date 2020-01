Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 03:32 Hits: 3

Leaders and top government officials are due to meet in Berlin on Sunday to discuss a solution to Libya's complex civil war. As expectations build, politicians spoke out about their hopes for the summit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/leaders-stake-their-claims-ahead-of-libya-summit-in-berlin/a-52057115?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf