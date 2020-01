Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 07:05 Hits: 3

Few Muslims have visited the notorious site of some of history's worst atrocities. But high-ranking leaders of Muslim and Jewish communities are coming together to mark 75 years since the extermination camp's liberation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/muslim-world-leaders-visit-auschwitz-in-strong-signal-of-interfaith-support/a-52034131?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf