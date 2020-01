Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 06:16 Hits: 3

China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries as the country gears up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year when much of the population travels.

