Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 08:29 Hits: 3

Cameras "miles in the sky", a countdown and then "boom": US President Donald Trump has recounted the final moments of Iran's powerful General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200119-trump-recounts-qassem-soleimani-s-final-moments