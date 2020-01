Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 08:37 Hits: 4

Qatar Airways, Emirates and several other Gulf airlines still fly in Iraqi and Iranian airspace and to cities in both countries, even as other international carriers have rerouted planes since the United States and Iran traded military strikes.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/gulf-carriers-fly-over-iraq--iran-after-military-action-deters-others-12283596