'The Facts Are Very Clear': Sanders Team Hits Back After Biden Claims Social Security Video Was 'Doctored'

"Biden not only pushed to cut Social Security—he is on tape proudly bragging about it on multiple occasions," said Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir in response to accusations by the former vice president.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015