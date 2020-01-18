We're Back! Picks of the Week from the Daily Kos Community, Jan. 18

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

Greetings, cherished Daily Kos Community, and welcome back to Picks of the Week! We’ve got ELEVEN great stories published this week, and I can’t wait to share them with you. Yet I’m going to.

I vanished without a word at the end of 2019, after the unexpected loss of a most cherished member of my family, so I didn’t get to wish you joy and frivolity as we entered the festive season; I didn’t get to do a “best of 2019” roundup and reflect on the year about to end, or hear about your hopes for the new year that’s already upon us. Worst of all, I didn’t get to tell you about the biggest project I’ve ever had since I joined Daily Kos: a new paid program for Community writers.

So I’ll tell you now: In 2020, I’m excited to be working with an all-new Community Contributors Team! Since Jan. 7, these writers have been hard at work crafting great new content for you, dear readers, and I could not be more thrilled with how things have gone so far. Denise Oliver Velez led the charge, publishing the Team’s first story, “I am not ‘non-white,’” last Sunday, and SemDem’s takedown of Trump’s Space Force in the context of cyber warfare is the latest. We’re collaborating on even more great content this weekend and beyond … if you want to be the first to devour these great stories, feel free to follow the CC Team blog group (formerly Featured Writers). I am so grateful to work with these Community writers, and I am so proud of them for not only taking a chance by joining this new program (and the changes that come with it), but for delivering on every level.

So please: Join me in showing them some love!

Now that I’ve shared my excitement for 2020 with you, that brings us to this week’s POTW Conversation! What’s new and/or exciting for YOU in 2020? Obviously we’re all rearing to go when it comes to delivering a Democrat the keys to the White House, as well as reclaiming the Senate and keeping the House while also fighting at the state and local level, but I want to hear about what’s got your pumped OUTSIDE the political sphere! Without further delay, let’s get right to this week’s stories. We’ve got an eclectic mix, spanning topics that include education, homelessness, reproductive health, and combating climate change.

Let’s dig in!

Religion and Abraham Lincoln

By officebss

Religious Freedom Day may have come and gone, but it’s never too late to take a look back at how previous people in power viewed faith’s place in politics.

When a teacher of the year takes a knee in front of President Trump

By FlannelGuy

Nobody joined her, but she did it anyway.

A postpartum hemorrhage could have killed me. Here's how to ensure it doesn't happen to you.

By ZawnVillines

Reproductive health is a human right, but too often we’re forced to take things into our own hands and be our own best advocates.

Taiwan and US progressives

By evsxrk

The surge of the right across the world makes constant headlines, but let’s talk about a more liberal victory.

Lenient sentences in order to avoid trial are NOT justice

By Christian Dem in NC

People who do bad things to children deserve to be punished.

Your Fault

By This Carbon Based Life

Who’s to blame for homelessness? Depends on who you ask.

African gray parrots voluntarily show kindness to others

By skralyx

This story about a charming and considerate bird will warm your heart.

A New Year's Resolution: Project Drawdown

By not a lamb

Check out this great approach in the fight against climate change.

Think of the Children. What state they go to school in shapes what they 'know' about America.

By xaxnar

Textbooks influence children, who ultimately become adults who vote. And that’s the point.

The Inoculation Project: STEM Center for Houston, Robot Parts for Rosebud

By belinda ridgewood

Speaking of education, our favorite collaborative DK educational fundraising project is at it again!

Crazy/Stupid Republican of the Day: Matt Gaetz

By republicinsanity

The congressman better known as Florida Man has been a disaster forever … and he’s not done yet.

That’s it for this week, friends! As always, feel free to chime in down below if you think I missed something, and you can nominate your favorites all week long via my Kosmail. Thanks, as always, for your time and efforts to keep the Daily Kos Community thriving, dear ones. We’re all so glad you’re here.

