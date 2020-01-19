Pregnant Workers Fairness Act takes a step forward in the House, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act took a step toward a full House vote on Wednesday when it passed in the House Committee on Education and Labor. “The federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) would explicitly require employers to make reasonable accommodations for women with pregnancy-related limitations absent undue hardship to the employer—the same familiar process in place for workers with disabilities under the ADA,” A Better Balance co-president Dina Bakst explained in The Hill.

The good news is that 27 states have passed similar laws to this one that is unlikely to get a vote in Mitch McConnell’s Senate. The bad news (aside from the final clause in that previous sentence) is that in other states, women continue to be forced between their jobs and a healthy pregnancy. CBS News reported on some typical cases: a paramedic whose ambulance company employer refused to transfer her to a desk job, even though there were some available; and an airport passenger services agent who had to go to the ER after she was pulled onto a luggage belt while moving a suitcase, and whose employer similarly refused to reassign her.

These are not isolated experiences. According to an ACLU attorney, “Roughly a quarter of a million women a year don't get the accommodations they need to keep working.”

Congress needs to pass—and some president needs to sign—the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

● Strikes are hard work, writes Barbara Madeloni—even when you win.

● One hundred Joliet, Illinois, cannabis workers unionized.

● Joe Biden thinks coal workers should learn to code. A real just transition demands far more.

● The multinational trying to bankrupt the dock workers union has a sordid past.

● Hollywood assistants are fed up with low pay and often being on the receiving end of abusive behavior by their powerful bosses. Now they’re speaking out.

● The notoriously anti-union FedEx is putting big money into fighting a union organizing drive.

● Unions are leveraging the Democratic debates at the bargaining table. The candidates’ refusal to cross picket lines is giving workers a tool to work with.

● How higher salaries for teachers became a Republican cause. (Teachers organized, is how.)

