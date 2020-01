Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 18:46 Hits: 4

The five hopefuls to lead the post-election revival of Britain's battered Labour party Saturday condemned its struggles with anti-Semitism and vowed to expose the frailties of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-labour-rivals-take-on-anti-semitism-at-first-debate-12281602