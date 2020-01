Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 18:54 Hits: 3

Police in Brussels said they arrested around 150 people at the Brussels Motor Show on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion campaigners smeared cars with fake blood and staged die-ins around the displays.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/extinction-rebellion-protest-disrupts-brussels-motor-show-12281618