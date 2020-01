Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 20:12 Hits: 3

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned Europe it could face new threats from terrorist organisations if Libya's UN-recognised government in Tripoli were to fall.

