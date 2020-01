Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 10:31 Hits: 1

The recent flareup between the United States and Iran is merely the latest installment in a decades-long grudge match, with both countries clinging to old grievances. The tragedy is that there would be plenty of room for cooperation to advance shared interests if both sides' hardliners weren't calling the shots.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-and-iran-hostages-of-history-by-carl-bildt-2020-01