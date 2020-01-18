Voters in Iowa Care More About Key Issues Than Warren-Sanders Unity

JoAnn Conrad, a Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer, canvases a residential neighborhood on January 31, 2016 in West Burlington, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa caucuses will be on February 3. (Photo: Michael B. Thomas / AFP via Getty Images)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015