Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 17:14 Hits: 3

The red-hot controversy between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is threatening to reshape the Democratic primary - perhaps to the disadvantage of both.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/478753-the-memo-sanders-warren-battle-could-reshape-democratic-primary