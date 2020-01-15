The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Democrats Debate Wealth Tax, Free Public College Student Debt Relief as Part of New Economic Plan

Category: World Hits: 1

At Tuesday’s Democratic debate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg repeated his criticism of plans for tuition-free public college and wiping out student debt, supported by both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Activist and Truthout contributor Alexis Goldstein says the dispute highlights a philosophical split within the Democratic Party. “We essentially have a disagreement between the progressive candidates and the moderate candidates about whether or not we want to pursue a universal benefit for higher education and make it a public good, much in the way that K-12 education is treated as a public good,” Goldstein says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/15/democratic_debate_higher_education_universal_programs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version