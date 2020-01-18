Latest approval ratings for vulnerable GOP senators are some serious bad news for them

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

Look at the chart below of approval ratings for seven of the most vulnerable members of the Senate and see if you find anything notable about the status of Democrats and Republicans.

No, this was not a trick question. It's nakedly obvious that the five Republicans are all in negative territory, while the two Democrats are positive, according the Morning Consult polling in the final three months of 2019. Note that Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine have dropped the most since the previous quarter, while Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is the only Republican who improved his standing.

Plummeting approvals isn't a great way to head into Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial. But Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Cory Gardner of Colorado face a different dilemma. While their negative approvals from one quarter to the next were relatively stable, Trump's approvals in their states are just massive dead weight. He's at -15 points in Iowa and a whopping -17 in Colorado. Yikes. That'll sure be something to think about as they decide whether to acquit Trump in what is certain to be the shammiest trial Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can cook up.

Wanna join the effort to restore the Senate to sane leadership? Give $2 right now to help flip the chamber and give Mitch McConnell the boot.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1912175