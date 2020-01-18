Republican super PAC caught using the same ‘local woman’ in ads attacking Democrats in 8 states

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 17:00 Hits: 3

We are going into an intense election cycle. Congressional seats will be in play, Senate seats will be in play and, of course, the chief executive seat of the country is in play. As such, political PACs and other groups are beginning to unfurl their ad campaigns across the country, and big money donors (billionaires) want their PACs run the way they run their other business interests: shoddily and with very little accountability at the very top.

Republican super PAC American Action Network has a new series of commercials it is sending around to various local seats, in places like New York and New Jersey and New Mexico and Pennsylvania and Iowa and Nevada and Utah and Virginia and Maine. The 30-second spots show a blond woman, identified as “Stacy: Mom, Wife, Teacher.” Stacy is pissed that some incumbent local Democratic official is upholding the Constitution when he should be fixing the opioid crisis and securing the border—two things the Trump administration and the Republican majority seems to have forgotten to fix when they were busy handing out welfare tax cuts to corporations and the rich.

Listen, Stacy has every right to her local opinion. I may not agree with Stacy, but she knows her community and she’s a teacher. And she is a wife. And she is a mom. And, according to the American Action Network’s series of ads, she lives a teaching mom wife’s life in at least eight different states of the Union. Stacy is what we call in the business, a superhero. This woman is not simply a Wife, a Teacher, and a Mom, she’s eight times more than all of that. She’s like your mom but she has secret families and professions across the country!

Here’s the ad copy:

STACY: Around here we focus on what matters. Like taking care of our families. But Washington gets so focused on the wrong things, like impeachment. [Insert Democratic incumbent you are attacking’s name] said he would be different, but voted for impeachment. Why not fix the opioid crisis? Or secure the border? There’s so many issues they should be working on. it’s so disappointing. I just wish [insert Democratic incumbent’s name] would let us decide the election and get to work on the issues that matter.

Stacy turns to go, clearly in her local kitchen, with a bowl of apples behind her. She probably needs to make apple pie (one for her family and one to leave on the window sill for a hobo with a bindle to take and eat with his legs dangling out of a train’s boxcar). Plus, you know the saying, an apple a day keeps that doctor away and you need to keep the doctor away when you cannot afford insurance! That’s my guess anyway.

You can watch one of the myriad commercials below the fold.

