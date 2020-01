Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 07:03 Hits: 6

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spread further.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200118-china-reports-new-wuhan-virus-cases-ahead-of-key-holiday