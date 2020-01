Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 08:35 Hits: 5

Starr, who led effort to unseat Bill Clinton over 20 years ago, and celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump's legal team.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/01/trump-taps-legal-heavyweights-impeachment-defence-200118061706745.html