Susan Collins overtakes Mitch McConnell as most unpopular senator in the land

Susan Collins' bad week continues. She's now the subject of a tough CNN fact-check over her ridiculous impeachment statements ("Her comments suggest she is either confused, unaware of the relevant facts or intentionally ignoring them to ding the Democrats.") But worse, this is the headline about her today in the Portland Press Herald: "Collins ranks as least popular senator in new poll."

The previous least popular senator in the Morning Consult's quarterly rankings was Mitch McConnell. Now it's Collins, who is 10 points underwater in her approval rating with Maine's registered voters, 52% disapprove to 42% approve. What's more, just 7% percent of Maine voters don't have an opinion. That means she's facing an electorate which knows her well, and is rejecting her. Ouch. Judging by this survey, she doesn't have much room to sway the Maine voters back to her side.

Oh, and that's a net approval drop for her of 10 points just since September. Ouch again. She's not only recovering from her disastrous Brett Kavanaugh vote, she's digging the hole she's in deeper. Clearly, Mainers are not impressed with her performance thus far in Trump's impeachment process.

Her campaign is projecting an air of unconcern. "This is an online poll that has little credibility. We are confident that it does not reflect reality, and Senator Collins remains focused on the job that Mainers elected her to do," Kevin Kelley, a spokesman for Collins's campaign told The Hill.

You just go with that, Collins team. The polls are skewed and everybody loves her and everything is going to be just fine as long as she sticks with McConnell and Trump. That's the kind of thinking to take into November. It's the kind of thinking that's her doom.

