Trump's own opinions on Ken Starr: 'I think Ken Starr is a lunatic,' and 'He's a freak'

If you haven’t heard, former head investigator of President Bill Clinton, Ken Starr, will now be a part of Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team. He was the guy that turned a Republican-driven investigation of Clinton’s real estate holdings into a perverse push to get Clinton impeached due to an extramarital affair—which only cost the American taxpayer $70 million. If you are a little younger you might remember Ken Starr as one of the disgraced Baylor University officials who lost his job as president and chancellor of school (but kept his job as a professor there) after it came out that he, along with other school officials, did next to nothing to help or investigate female students’ allegations of rape.

As with all things Trump, the sheer bizarre hypocrisy of using Ken Starr as a defender against impeachment is so consistently gothic in its scope as to almost render space and time void and null. Here’s a clip of Donald Trump speaking with MSNBC in 1999, giving his thoughts on the whole Clinton impeachment saga.

DONALD TRUMP: I think Ken Starr is a lunatic. I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster. I hated the way the president handled it, it was a long and terrible process. I really think that Ken Starr was terrible.

But Trump’s thoughts on Ken Starr in 1999 were as layered as you might imagine. As he told Maureen Dowd in 1999, ''Starr's a freak. I bet he's got something in his closet.''

The nuance!

TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s comments on Ken Starr from 1999 via MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VeDALrMT1b January 17, 2020

