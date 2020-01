Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 16:38 Hits: 5

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said he was not aware of any surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch during her time in Kyiv as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/478774-pompeo-says-he-never-heard-about-any-efforts-to-surveil-yovanovitch