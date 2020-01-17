Trump's bravado rings even more false than usual as he freaks out about impeachment trial

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 14:40 Hits: 10

Donald Trump is a nervous, seething wreck. According to The New York Times, Trump “has become increasingly unnerved by the prospect of a Senate trial, even one in which his Republican allies are widely expected to acquit him. And by the few times the president did anything in public on Thursday, it was clear he was looking for ways to do something about it.” Where “do something about it” usually means complain, but occasionally means trying to butter up a potentially wobbly Republican senator.

Trump first delayed an event touting his efforts on behalf of prayer in schools, keeping students waiting for an hour while the senators signed their oath for the impeachment trial. Once he took reporters’ questions, he burst out in resentment, whining about how his trade deals (which he seriously exaggerated) are “the second story to a total hoax” and “everybody knows that” the impeachment is a hoax (hoax hoax hoax hoax). House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff is, he said, “corrupt,” because, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently noted, every insult Trump deals is projection.

After talking to reporters, Trump turned to Twitter, shout-tweeting “I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” Then he started sucking up to Sen. Lamar Alexander, who’s retiring and has suggested he might vote to include witnesses in the impeachment trial. Then, The Times reports, he met with aides, again focusing heavily on impeachment.

Senate Republicans are determined to help Trump out every way they can, yet he’s still freaking out. Seems like all his claims that “everybody knows” impeachment is a “hoax” might be covering up some vague understanding that people know there’s a there there.

