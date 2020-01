Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 07:44 Hits: 5

Khamenei's appearance at Friday prayers comes at a tumultuous time for Iran which had seemed on the brink of war with the US. The last time the leader led the sermon was in 2012 when he threatened Israel.

