Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

At least 11 American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said Thursday, although the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200117-iraq-usa-iran-al-asad-air-base-missile-strike-qassem-soleimani