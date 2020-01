Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 08:47 Hits: 5

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian government is holding consultations in light of Prime Minister's offer to resign, parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov said on Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/17/ukrainian-government-in-consultations-after-pm039s-offer-to-resign