Friday, 17 January 2020

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday that the fact that he has submitted a letter of resignation will not affect reforms and Ukrainian cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

