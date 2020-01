Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 06:49 Hits: 7

While there are many legitimate ways to critique Donald Trump, demonising his supporters doesn’t help us understand why they are attracted to him, says Queen's University's Sharday Mosurinjohn.

