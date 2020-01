Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 08:30 Hits: 8

Landslides and avalanches bury hundreds of homes in Himalayan region of Neelam Valley as death toll jumps to 77.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/01/pakistan-rescuers-search-survivors-avalanche-toll-rises-200117061621139.html