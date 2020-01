Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 6

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who has come under mounting pressure as President Trump's impeachment trial starts, is now the Senate's most unpopular member, displacing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478702-poll-shows-collins-displaces-mcconnell-as-most-unpopular-senator