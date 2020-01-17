Elizabeth Warren's campaign announces endorsements from more than 100 Latinx leaders

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 02:00 Hits: 7

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has announced the endorsement of more than 100 Latinx leaders, including elected officials, undocumented immigrant activists, and local organizers. “I am grateful for the support of this list of Latina, Latino and Latinx leaders who have made incomparable gains for their communities and continue to trailblaze for the good of everyone,” Warren told NBC News. “I am proud to stand with them in this fight for big, structural change.”

Among the leaders announcing their support for Warren are New York Assembly member Rep. Catalina Cruz and United We Dream co-founder Julieta Garibay, both of whom were at one time undocumented but have since gained legal status. Juan Escalante, an immigrant rights leader who is currently protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also voiced his support.

“I am confident in @ewarren's ability to champion and fight for common-sense immigration policies that alleviate the fear and pain that families all across this country continue to experience daily,” he tweeted. United We Dream leader Jose Alonso Muñoz, also a DACA recipient (and contributor here at Daily Kos), said he was endorsing Warren because she “has made lifting up the voices of those most marginalized a cornerstone of her campaign.”

The more than 100 voices of support follow former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Warren, saying that “There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure that no matter where you live in America, or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too.” Among the 100 endorsements just unveiled by Warren’s campaign? His mom Rosie Castro, herself a veteran civil rights activist and leader.

“These leaders make up the heart of our movement,” Warren campaign national Latinx outreach director Jonathan Jayes Green told NBC News, “and with their support, we can make big, structural change. That’s how we win in 2020 and beat Donald Trump.”

