Thursday night owls open thread: Excerpts from the February Harper's Index

Here are some excerpts from the February edition of the Harper’s Index:

Portion of South Koreans who say they would support North Korea in a war with Japan: ½ Estimated percentage of New York City apartments that receive at least one package every day: 15 Portion of U.S. voting precincts that rely on electronic voting machines that leave no paper trail: 1/10 Number of refugees resettled in the United States in October: 0 Minimum number of contractors employed by Google to evaluate the usefulness of search results: 10,000 Number of changes that Google made to its search algorithm and interface in 2018: 3,234 Estimated number of Americans who have lost a friend or family member since 2014 because health care was too costly: 34,000,000 Factor by which this is more likely to be true of a Democrat than a Republican: 3 Percentage of unemployed Americans receiving unemployment benefits in 2000: 37 In 2018: 28 Estimated value of extra expenses that an average American household incurs as a result of oligopolies: $5,000 Percentage of Americans with siblings who think their mother has a favorite child: 33 Percentage of those Americans who believe they are the favorite: 30 Factor by which men are more likely than women to believe they are the favorite: 2 Number of pending patent applications for variations of the phrase “OK, Boomer”: 6

"Our nation is founded on the principle that we do not have kings. We have presidents. And the Constitution is our compass. When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something. To do something. Our children and their children will ask us, "What did you do? What did you say?" For some, this vote may be hard. But we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history." ~~Rep. John Lewis, Dec. 18, 2019

Congress is not legislating the reduction of CO2 + methane emissions required to save our planet and preserve our way of life.ItÃ¢Â€Â™s a complete abdication of responsibility for our future.& Even as nations burn before us, politicians seem to think we have time. We must act now. https://t.co/RZ2m7YqYqt January 16, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2009—Heroes on the Hudson:

Some are calling it a miracle. But it was superb training, excellent aircraft design, and razor sharp reflexes by everyone involved, from onboard crew to local ferryboats that swung into operation within seconds, that saved all aboard and who knows how many below: Capt Sullenberger, 57, who ditched US Airlines Flight 1549 safely into the Hudson River in New York, has over 40 years of flying experience and heads his own safety consulting business. The former US Air Force fighter pilot from California has served as an instructor and as an Airline Pilots Association (Alpa) safety chairman and accident investigator. In addition to serving as an safety officer for the pilot's union, Captain Sullenberger is a reportedly certified glider pilot. A skill that was no doubt critical as he guided his 120,000 pound airliner-turned glider into a 180 degree turn and picture perfect emergency landing in the frigid Hudson River. Had that plane barreled into any part of the densely populated city on both sides of the river separating New York City and New Jersey, not only would most everyone on board have likely perished, the carnage below would have been catastrophic.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show : Bill in Portland Maine notes Lev Parnas is an anagram for nasal perv & it all goes to hell from there. Greg Dworkin documents the atrocities. VA Gov. moves to block a gun nut riot. VI AG continues the Epstein pursuit. GAO says withholding UKR aid was illegal. x Embedded Content

