Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:41 Hits: 5

The FBI on Thursday arrested three suspected neo-Nazis who had planned to travel with firearms to Richmond, Va., to participate in a protest against gun control measures proposed by the state legislature's newly-seated De...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/478582-fbi-arrests-three-suspected-neo-nazis-who-planned-to-protest-virginia