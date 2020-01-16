As the far-right prepares for a 'Boogaloo,' Virginia governor declares emergency

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 14:35 Hits: 4

The “Boogaloo”—far-right-speak for their long-awaited opportunity to create a “Second Civil War”—has been all the talk for the better part of a month among militiamen and gun-rights extremists focused on gun-control legislation making its way through the Virginia Legislature. On Monday, the date the legislature is scheduled to open under Democratic control and the legislation’s approval process will begin, there was widespread talk on social media of a plan to storm the Capitol building in Richmond.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, decided to draw a line, announcing a “state of emergency” that would shut down the area around the Capitol and prevent people from bringing any kind of weapons to the area. “No weapons will be allowed on Capitol grounds,” said Northam at a press conference. “Everything from sticks and bats to chains and projectiles. … The list also includes firearms. It makes no sense to ban every other weapon but allow firearms when intelligence shows that armed militia groups plan to storm the Capitol.”

An executive order released by the governor’s office explains that “credible intelligence” suggests that “tens of thousands of advocates” are planning to gather at the Capitol. “Available information suggests that a substantial number of these demonstrators are expected to come from outside the Commonwealth, may be armed, and have as their purpose not peaceful assembly but violence, rioting, and insurrection.”

The rally, organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, is intended to protest a series of bills aimed at various gun-control bills, including a once-a-month limit on handgun purchases, as well as universal background checks for gun purchases. On social media, the hashtags #Boogaloo and #Boogaloo2020 have been wildly active with right-wing extremists announcing their plans to attend the rally and bring their guns. An anonymous official noted to the Associated Press that one such post featured a photo of an AR-15, saying there are “great sight angles from certain buildings” near the Capitol.

A favorite component of the social-media chatter is a “New World Order” conspiracy theory claiming that Northam intends to call in blue-helmeted troops from the United Nations in order to quell the uprising. One Twitter account (since restricted) featured a photo of a U.N. vehicle transport on Interstate 81 near Richmond, declaiming: “As predicted! UN vehicles in Virginia to assist with shock-troop gun control! Are you ready! Photo captured yesterday! Foreign troops!”

Another account urged participants: “Buy a gripful of pistols and rifles. Train Train Train. Aim for the blue helmets and black hoodies.”

The conspiracy theory spread like kudzu among militiamen. The leader of Washington state’s “3%” militia organization posted on Facebook last week an extension of the theory, namely, that a job posting on the United Nations website suggested a plan to incarcerate protesters. He titled it “Boogaloo is coming.”

Many of the would-be participants and their supporters remained defiant after Northam’s announcement. “Carry your weapons anyway. Northam is trying to suppress turnout,” one posted on Twitter. “I encourage all brothers and sisters to BRING THEIR WEAPONS and DEFY Gov. Blackface this week!” posted another.

