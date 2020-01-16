Ukraine launches investigation of alleged surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 15:05 Hits: 4

Ukraine has announced a criminal investigation into the claims that former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under illegal surveillance as part of the campaign to get her fired and out of the way of Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him in the 2020 elections. Documents and text records from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas showed a Connecticut Republican congressional candidate claiming to have Yovanovitch under surveillance and suggesting that he could arrange for her to be harmed.

“Ukraine's position is not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America,” the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement, but “Ukraine cannot ignore such illegal activities on the territory of its own state.” The statement did, however, acknowledge that “maybe it was just bravado and fake conversation between two U.S. citizens.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has had nothing to say about the possible threats to one of his department’s officials.

Ukraine will also investigate Russia’s alleged hacking of Burisma, the gas company so often mentioned in the impeachment inquiry.

