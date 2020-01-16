Rand Paul threatens fellow Republicans if they don't go along with impeachment trial cover-up

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:10 Hits: 1

Sen. Rand Paul occasionally speaks out against Donald Trump or his fellow Republicans—and then he reels it right back in by sucking up extra hard. The upcoming impeachment trial is one of those moments when Paul is proving his Republican loyalty. As more and more damning evidence about Trump’s extortion campaign against Ukraine comes out, Paul is threatening Republican senators with dire consequences if they vote to call witnesses at the impeachment trial.

If the Senate votes to subpoena relevant witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton who actually, you know, witnessed what Trump was doing, Paul warns, he’ll call wildly irrelevant witnesses like Hunter Biden or vulnerable ones like the original whistleblower, to put Republicans facing reelection in a tough spot.

“If you vote against Hunter Biden, you’re voting to lose your election, basically. Seriously. That’s what it is,” Paul told Politico. “If you don’t want to vote and you think you’re going to have to vote against Hunter Biden, you should just vote against witnesses, period.”

”My first preference would be to be done with it as soon as possible and not to have any witnesses,” Paul said—in other words, ignore the evidence and just do the partisan thing. But “If they insist on having people like Bolton coming forward, my insistence will be not just one witness. But that the president should be able to call any witnesses that he deems necessary to his defense.” And as we all know, who Trump “deems necessary to his defense” will be a series of efforts to harm anyone who dares to oppose him.

The Republican Party is a criminal enterprise and it’s not just Trump.

