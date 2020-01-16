Collins' true partisan hack colors are showing when it comes to impeachment witnesses

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 17:25 Hits: 6

Sen. Susan Collins has never really had to face hard scrutiny in her reelection campaigns, and boy does it show. The lies and obfuscations that roll so easily off the tongues of her fellow Republicans sound absolutely idiotic, naive, and ham-handed coming from her. Consider her reaction to the bombshell revelations from Ukraine plot co-conspirator Lev Parnas Wednesday.

Asked about the documents handed over to the House on Tuesday, Collins decided to attack House investigators. "I wonder why the House did not put that into the record and it's only now being revealed," Collins said. When informed that the House only got those documents this week, Collins sniffed "Doesn't that suggest that the House did an incomplete job, then?"

So she's either a partisan hack or an idiot who hasn't paid any attention to the past several months to any of this process, and the fact that the Trump administration completely stonewalled the investigations. So the Parnas documents can be dismissed, and don't convince her that the Senate needs to have a real trial, gather new evidence, and hear from witnesses. What a far cry from the last impeachment!

Like her appearance on Meet the Press in January 1999. "As one who has advocated allowing them to call unlimited number of witnesses, I think it would be helpful for me to do my job of searching for the truth to hear firsthand from witnesses." And in a press conference that same month: "I need witnesses and further evidence to guide me to the right destination, to get to the truth."

Yeah, I'm going to go with partisan hack. Though that doesn't preclude idiot.

Collins has chosen her side, and it's not Maine any more. Please give $1 to help Democrats in each of these crucial Senate races, but especially the one in Maine!

