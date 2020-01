Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:27 Hits: 2

Angela Merkel with two black eyes and a nasty gash on her nose, Brigitte Macron with a sliced lip, Hillary Clinton with a puffed eye bruised shut: the scarred faces of international female figures are displayed on the streets of Milan in a poster campaign against gender violence by Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo.

