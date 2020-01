Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:13 Hits: 6

PARIS (Reuters) - Turnout at union-led French demonstrations against pension reform more than halved on Thursday compared with a week earlier, according to interior ministry estimates.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/17/turnout-halved-at-french-pension-protest-marches---ministry